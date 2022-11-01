Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Seaboard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.2 %

Seaboard stock opened at $3,746.38 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,394.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Seaboard



Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

