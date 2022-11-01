Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 4406156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

