Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie purchased 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).
Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance
Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.
About Secure Trust Bank
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
Further Reading
