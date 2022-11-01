SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $315.17 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

