SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

