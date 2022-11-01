SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Price Performance

MED stock opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $235.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

