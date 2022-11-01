SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,055 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

