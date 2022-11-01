SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,628 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CL King cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

