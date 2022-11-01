SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 103,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam R. Craig purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock worth $46,670,570. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.