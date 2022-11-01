Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Rises By 11.7%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,222,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 5,570,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.6 days.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.