Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Increases By 11.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
BONXF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.