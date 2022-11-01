Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Increases By 11.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

BONXF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

