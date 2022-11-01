Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Increases By 11.8%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 60.35%.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

