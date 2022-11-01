Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Grows By 11.5%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 117.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.