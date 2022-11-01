Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,257,000 after purchasing an additional 890,181 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signify Health Stock Performance

SGFY opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

