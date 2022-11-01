Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.77.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

