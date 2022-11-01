Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.57.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.2% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

