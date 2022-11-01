Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.57.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.2% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

SNOW stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

