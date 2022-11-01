Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Trading Down 0.1%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 52,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 463,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

