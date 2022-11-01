South32 Limited (LON:S32) Insider Xiaoling Liu Purchases 6,000 Shares

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) insider Xiaoling Liu acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £22,620 ($27,332.04).

South32 Stock Up 0.6 %

S32 opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.18. South32 Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.22 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.89.

South32 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About South32

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S32. Barclays cut their price target on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

