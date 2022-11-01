Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.75. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 388,709 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 129.04%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

