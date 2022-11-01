SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

