Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Up 328.6%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Rating) was up 328.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Spectra Products Trading Up 328.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.67.

Spectra Products Company Profile

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

