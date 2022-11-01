Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SPR opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,764,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after buying an additional 445,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

