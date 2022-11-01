St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,429.20 ($17.27).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,040 ($12.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,310 ($15.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($12.87) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 904.60 ($10.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,566.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.36.

Insider Activity

St. James’s Place Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Manduca acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

(Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.