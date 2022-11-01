Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Purchases 52,000 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAFGet Rating) insider Thomas Spain acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,240 ($23,247.95).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 14th, Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £14,622.40 ($17,668.44).
  • On Friday, September 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total value of £44,700.44 ($54,012.13).
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Spain bought 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78).
  • On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain bought 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain bought 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £61.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.67. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.71 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.02 ($0.86).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

