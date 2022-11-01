Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Up 1.2%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,258,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,430,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

