Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Standex International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 136.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

