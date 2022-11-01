Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMMCF. TD Securities raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.