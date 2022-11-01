Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMMCF. TD Securities raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

