Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SUMO opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.27. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,313 shares of company stock valued at $786,965 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

