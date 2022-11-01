Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Sumo Logic Trading Up 2.3 %
SUMO opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.27. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,952,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,313 shares of company stock valued at $786,965 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
