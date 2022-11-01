Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

NYSE SLF opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

