Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.90.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SU opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.