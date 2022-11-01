Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.90.
SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:SU opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
