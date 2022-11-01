SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth $179,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

