Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHO opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,536,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,185,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 932,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,028,000 after buying an additional 853,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,647,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 390,263 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

