Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $110.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Synaptics traded as low as $88.35 and last traded at $89.07. 2,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 525,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,021,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

