TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 944,675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after purchasing an additional 515,819 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

