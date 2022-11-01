TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

TTGT stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 169.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

