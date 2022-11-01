Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 65 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £138.45 ($167.29).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

On Friday, September 2nd, Ken Murphy purchased 56 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £137.20 ($165.78).

Tesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 215.10 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,792.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.28.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.33 ($3.54).

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.