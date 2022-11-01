TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TFI International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.56.

TFII stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

