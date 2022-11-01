TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$160.00 to C$180.00. Approximately 18,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 259,922 shares.The stock last traded at $90.08 and had previously closed at $88.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Up 2.5 %

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

