TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

TFSL opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $93,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

