The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 12,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

