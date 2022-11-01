The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 46,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 75,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Arena Group from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
The Arena Group Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the third quarter valued at $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
About The Arena Group
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
