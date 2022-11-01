The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of SJM opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

