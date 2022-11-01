The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.