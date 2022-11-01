Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Thor Industries by 82.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

THO stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $115.47.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

