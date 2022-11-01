Time Finance (LON:TIME) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.10 ($0.19). Approximately 21,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 182,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,610.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Rimmer acquired 12,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.44 ($2,370.03).

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

Featured Articles

