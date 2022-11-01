Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading 1.6% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 8,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

