Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 28,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 10,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Trading Up 13.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

