TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) & ironSource (NYSE:IS) Head to Head Contrast

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% ironSource 9.84% 10.77% 8.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TradeUP Global and ironSource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A ironSource $553.47 million 5.91 $59.82 million $0.06 53.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TradeUP Global and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ironSource 0 5 7 0 2.58

ironSource has a consensus target price of $6.68, suggesting a potential upside of 106.84%. Given ironSource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Summary

ironSource beats TradeUP Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

