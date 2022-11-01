Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.20 ($4.71).

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 425 ($5.14) to GBX 370 ($4.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 332.70 ($4.02) on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

