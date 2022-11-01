Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,619 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,016,508 shares of company stock valued at $136,129,454 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.42. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

